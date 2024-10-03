Borough of North Warwickshire, Civil Parking Enforcement Area Variation Order No.9

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce changes to the parking restrictions in various locations across the Borough of North Warwickshire as described in the public notice linked below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 134 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 130 kB)

Borough of North Warwickshire CPE Consolidation Order 2017 (PDF, 468 kB)

Borough of North Warwickshire CPE Variation Order No.9 2024 (PDF, 99 kB)

Scheme Overview

Newlands Road, Badesley Endsor

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines at the junction of Newlands Road, New Street and Walnut Croft in Baddesley Ensor to prevent obstructive parking along the bus route.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 476 kB)

Lyon Court, Coleshill

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines at the junction of Lyon Court and Parkfield Road to prevent obstructive parking at the junction.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 466 kB)

Maxstoke Lane, Coleshill

It is proposed to extend the existing double yellow lines along Maxstoke lane to the extents of the existing 30mph speed limit whilst simultaneously removing sections of double yellow lines outside the houses on the south side of the road.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 493 kB)

Kitwood Avenue, Dordon

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines along Kittwood Avenue and Barn Close to prevent obstructive parking at the junctions in the area.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 489 kB)

Woodlands Close, Dordon

It is proposed to extend the double yellow lines along Woodlands Close to prevent vehicles from parking both sides of the narrow road.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 474 kB)

Derrek Avenue Dordon

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines along Derrek Avenue to prevent vehicles from parking in a way that would block access to the garages at the end of the road.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 463 kB)

Church Road, Hartshill

It is proposed to extend the double yellow lines along Church Road to assist with the school crossing patrol in the area.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 460 kB)

Coventry Road, Kingsbury

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines along Coventry Road to prevent visitors to the Water park from parking obstructively along Coventry Road.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 526 kB)

Mill Crescent, Kingsbury

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines along Mill Crescent and also introduce a section of limited waiting along Mill Crescent.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 526 kB)

Tamworth Road, Wood End

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines along Tamworth Road and the junctions of Smith Street and Sherwood Close to prevent vehicles from parking obstructively.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 483 kB)

High Street, Polesworth

It is proposed to extend the double yellow lines along High Street Polesworth.

Consultation Plan (PDF, 459 kB)

ParkMap Plans (PDF, 4950 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections, representations or expressions of support to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, County Highways Minor Works Team, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “NW Variation 9”.

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 1 November 2024.