A Warwickshire project to support care experienced parents goes from strength to strength

The Baby Box Project initiative from Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce a new partnership with Baby Basics, Warwick.

The project, initially developed by a care experienced employee at the council, was launched in 2020 to support looked after young people and care leavers who have become parents. It provides useful supplies and information to help young people prepare for parenthood and the box itself can be used as a safe space for napping. The project has been recognised nationally and was selected as joint winner of the Best Project Award at The National Leaving Care Bench Marking Forum.

Following feedback from care experienced parents and to ensuring that the services are tailored to meet their needs, the project is now working with Baby Basics Warwick which will manage referrals, making it easier for young parents to access essential supplies and support. With a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of this community, the project will offer enhanced resources and services, ensuring continued support for care experienced parents across Warwickshire.

Baby Basics Warwick joins two other project partners British Baby Box Company, and Evelyn's Gift, to move the project on to its next chapter. Partner's involvement strengthens the efforts to provide comprehensive support to care experienced parents.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families said: “As a Child Friendly County, we put children and family at the heart of everything we do so I am proud this project is continuing, and more partners are joining us. Through collaborative efforts with our partners, we aim to support and empower care supported young people and fosters positive outcomes for families in Warwickshire.”

Alice Molloy, actively involved with Baby Basics Warwick, said "Here at Baby Basics Warwick, we look forward to working with Warwickshire County Council, and particularly their Baby Box Project, by helping to support care experience individuals with the provision of our Starter packs for vulnerable families and their newborn babies”

More than 115 boxes have been distributed, each containing essential items like nappies, toiletries, wipes, newborn clothes, books, bibs, towels, and other necessities. Separately, the project also provides the young parents with financial support to help them buy items such as a cot, buggy or car seat.

WCC remains dedicated to serving our community and supporting care experienced parents throughout their journey into parenthood.

There are several ways you can help. Visit Baby Basics Warwick to find more information on how to donate items or volunteer your time.

For more information visit:

Baby Basics Warwick: https://babybasicswarwick.org.uk/

British Baby Box Company: https://www.britishbabybox.com/

Child Friendly Warwickshire: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/

Pictured (left to right): Melissa Phillips - WCC Participation & Engagement Officer & Alice Molloy - Baby Basics Warwick.