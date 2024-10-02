WPDG name new Non-Executive Chair

John Edwards has been appointed as Chair of the board for Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) – with previous Chair Ian Cox stepping down after three years in the role.

Edwards, who lives in Warwick, has extensive experience in urban and rural regeneration, economic development and property development.

He is the former Chief Executive of regional development agency Advantage West Midlands and Chair of the NHS Dudley Group of Hospitals. His last position was Chair of Midland Heart, one of the largest housing associations in the Midlands, a role he held for nine-years until 2023.

WPDG was launched by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to realise the full potential of the Council’s development sites, commercial buildings and mineral rights across Warwickshire.

Edwards said: “I’m inheriting a business which is in a very good place and in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities across Warwickshire. “The senior team here has great ideas on how to move the business forward and the board will work with the team to realise those plans. “We have an excellent working partnership with Warwickshire County Council, we are delivering results for the Council and that relationship will be crucial as we move forward. “Our focus remains on delivering economic value for the county while positively contributing to the lives of people that live and work in Warwickshire. “We will continue to develop high-quality, sustainable homes across a variety of tenures, ensuring our work benefits all areas of the county and we will be exploring more opportunities in commercial development, with the aim of creating more projects like our successful scheme in Southam.”

Outgoing Non-Executive Chair Ian Cox has overseen the launch and first three years of operations at WPDG.

The group has completed its first commercial scheme and has a pipeline of 250,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace. Its first homes are also now completed and the group has a residential pipeline of 2,200 homes being delivered directly and through its joint venture, Develop Warwickshire.

Cox added: “I’m proud of what we have achieved at WPDG over the last few years. We’ve had a strong start, however as the company continues to grow, we felt it was essential to bring someone on board with the next level of expertise. “John brings the right skillset and mindset to carry us forward, while still retaining the company culture and collaborative ethos which has set strong foundations for WPDG’s sustainable future.”

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said: “I want to pass on my thanks to Ian for his valued contribution to WPDG and leading the board during its first chapter during which the business has achieved so much in such a short space of time. “I’m delighted to welcome John whose track record and experience speaks for itself. John will be a great asset to the board as it continues to work closely with WPDG’s leadership team to deliver on its ambitious development programme. “Through WPDG and the Develop Warwickshire joint venture we deliver on our aim to make the county an attractive place to live and do business. This isn’t just about delivering about bricks and mortar, but about all the elements that make Warwickshire a thriving place to live, work and visit.”

For more information about the work of WPDG visit: www.wpdg.co.uk