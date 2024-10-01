Warwickshire Schools Champion Carbon Reduction Efforts through Eco-Schools Programme

Schools in Warwickshire are helping to tackle climate change through the national Eco-Schools programme.

Schools across Warwickshire are leading the charge in the fight against climate change by actively working to reduce their carbon emissions through the national Eco-Schools programme. Students and staff are tackling real-world environmental issues, from reducing waste to promoting biodiversity, making a tangible impact in their schools and local communities.

Thanks to support from Warwickshire County Council (WCC), 50 schools can access the funding to pay for an Eco-School Green Flag annually over the next four years. The Green Flag, which usually costs £200, recognises schools that have completed a rigorous seven-step process, including work on three of the ten core environmental topics, such as climate action, energy conservation, and waste management.

The Eco-Schools Programme, run by Keep Britain Tidy, is more than just a badge of honour; it’s an opportunity for Warwickshire’s young people to become environmental leaders, learning essential skills for sustainable living while helping their schools and communities thrive. Schools participating in the programme are also incorporating other WCC initiatives such as Safe and Active Travel, Waste and Recycling workshops or engaging with the Warwickshire Country Parks outdoor educational programme to reinforce their commitment to sustainability.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Climate Change at WCC, said:

"Our schools and young people are a critical part of our Sustainable Futures Strategy, and the Eco-Schools Programme is an essential part of building a greener future for Warwickshire. We are excited to support this effort with funding for 50 schools each year, encouraging the next generation to appreciate the natural world around them and play their part against climate change."

Involvement in the Eco-Schools programme means that Warwickshire children learn why it’s important to take care of the environment through fun activities, whilst also building their confidence and teamwork skills and encouraging them to become future environmental champions.

Registration for WCC’s 2024-2025 scheme has now closed, but any other schools interested in applying for funding for the 2025-2026 academic year, or wanting to access other funding or workshop opportunities from WCC should visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk.