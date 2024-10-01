Warwickshire Fostering Celebration - Awards, Art, & Support

Warwickshire Fostering is excited to announce a special celebration event on Thursday 7 November at the historic Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

This event will bring together foster carers, care experienced young people, and those interested in fostering to recognise the incredible work of foster carers in Warwickshire.

The celebration will feature a variety of events, including:

Foster Carer Awards: Recognising the outstanding contributions of Warwickshire foster carers in the community.

Care Experienced Art Exhibition: Showcasing the talents and experiences of care-experienced young people.

"Sapling Scheme" Launch: Providing support and mentoring for new foster carers.

"Hey we hear you" Foster carer’s voices project: S haring messages of love and hope with the children in their care.

‘Everything’ Film Showcase: A screening of a short film highlighting the power of fostering.

Meet the Recruitment Team: Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about fostering and ask any questions they might have.

Councillor Sue Markham, Portfolio holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said, "We are thrilled to host this event to celebrate so much of all that fostering encompasses. We’re delighted to be celebrating our foster carers too, their dedication and commitment to providing loving homes for children in need is invaluable. We encourage everyone to attend and learn more about fostering for Warwickshire."

The celebration event is open to all, and everyone is welcome to attend. Whether you are a current foster carer, or someone interested in learning more about fostering, this celebration offers a unique opportunity to connect with the fostering community and support the children and families of Warwickshire.

To reserve your space, simply book online for free here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/foster-care-celebration-evening-tickets-1002955104717

Or email: FosteringEnquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk