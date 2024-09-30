Warwickshire County Council expands specialist support for children with SEND 

New SEND Resourced Provisions in Warwickshire.

More children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Warwickshire are now receiving tailored support within mainstream schools, thanks to the launch of several new specialist resourced provisions (SRPs) across the county.

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving education for students with SEND, Warwickshire County Council has invested in the creation of six new Specialist Resource Provisions (SRP), as well as expanding existing provision, in both primary and secondary schools across the county to offer an additional 62 places. SRPs are specialised environments within mainstream schools that offer support for students who can access the curriculum but may face difficulties in fully participating in regular classroom activities.

Warwickshire County Council offers two types of Specialist Resource Provision: one which supports communication and interaction (C&I) needs, and the other which supports social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs.

To meet the growing demand, six new SRPs have been launched at the following schools and one provision has been expanded:

Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Nuneaton (C&I)

St Paul's Primary School, Nuneaton (C&I)

Briars Hill Infants, Kenilworth (C&I)

Park Hill Juniors, Kenilworth (C&I)

Oakley Secondary School, Leamington (SEMH)

Shipston on Stour Primary School (C&I)

Lillington Primary School has also expanded the number of places they currently offer

This investment has enabled the schools to remodel their facilities, including the installation of sensory rooms, nurture areas, and accessible outdoor spaces, all designed to create calming, communication friendly environments that support students’ specific needs. In addition, specialist staff have been recruited to offer personalised support aimed at improving children's development and wellbeing.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, praised the initiative:

“The expansion of Specialist Resourced Provisions is one of many steps we’re taking to enhance support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across Warwickshire. In just three years, we’ve grown our SRP’s from 109 places in 2021 to 272 in 2024. “With 25 Specialist Resourced Provisions now available countywide, I am pleased to see that we are working in partnership with schools to be able to offer children and young people with SEND the opportunity to access learning in an inclusive environment within their local community.”

Parents: The Positive Impact of SRPs

Here's what some parents had to say about the specialist support their child has received and the positive impact the SEND resourced provision has had:

“The SRP is amazing, and I am so happy with the progress my daughter is making. Thank you.”

“We have noticed such a positive change since our daughter started at the school and would recommend this SRP highly.”

“It’s a great provision. My child has only been there two weeks, but he has really come out of his shell so much already.”

“This is the first time I’ve felt my daughter is understood and fully supported.”

You can find a list of the current resourced provisions in Warwickshire here.

