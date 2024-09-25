Discover why St John’s House in Warwick is the ideal venue for your marriage or civil partnership at our next open day

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is inviting prospective couples to attend the next open day at St John’s House in Warwick on Sunday 20 October, 11am – 2pm.

Registrars will be on hand to answer questions and provide more information.

The venue is a Jacobean mansion and has two beautiful wood-panelled rooms, one with a capacity of 40 people and a smaller room, with a capacity of eight people, for legal ceremonies to take place throughout the year. This includes marriages, civil partnerships, the renewal of vows, and naming ceremonies.

The ceremony rooms at St John’s are situated on the ground floor and feature grand fireplaces, elegant chandeliers, with striking panelling on the walls and large windows which let in plenty of light. The rooms have disabled access and are within a short walking distance of St Nicholas car park, which has direct access to gardens for photographs.

The House itself was built between 1667 and 1670, and the site is greatly steeped in history. From 1154 to the present day, it has been a Medieval hospital, a family house, a series of private schools, a military record office, and, after being bought by the County Council in 1959, opened in 1961 as the school Heritage Education Centre it’s become known as today.

To find out more about booking St. John’s House for your special occasion, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/stjohns

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"This event is a great opportunity for couples to explore the beautiful and historic setting that St John’s has to offer for ceremonies, as well as speaking to Warwickshire Registration Service. “Our Registration Service team go above and beyond for customers, most recently receiving LARCSA’s ‘Best Registration Feedback” award last year. They understand the importance of delivering ceremony experiences that people will treasure for a lifetime and look forward to discussing your plans at the open day.”

Warwickshire Registration Services have a Ceremonies in Warwickshire website to help customers find out more about the different types of ceremonies offered across the county. It provides plenty of useful information to get started with planning a special occasion, from understanding legal preliminaries to exploring the venue directory. Ceremonies may also take place in locations of your choice with Registration Service’s exciting Duo Ceremony package.

To find out more, visit https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing wedding ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the Contact Us webpage or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk