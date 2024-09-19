Ready, set, pedal on your journey to school

Cycle to School Week is back for 2024 and Warwickshire County Council are supporting the Bikeability Trust in encouraging even more children to get pedalling to their classrooms this year!

There are numerous benefits to adopting an active school journey, both for individuals and the wider environment. According to the Mental Health Foundation, physical activities such as cycling can improve mental alertness, energy levels, mood, and self-esteem, while also reducing stress and anxiety. Teachers have observed that pupils who cycle, walk, or scoot to school tend to arrive more relaxed, alert, and ready to start the day compared to those who travel by car. Additionally, these active forms of travel increase children's road safety awareness and foster greater independence.

The Council offers a range of active travel workshops to local schools to encourage more children to cycle to school and is also encouraging parents and community groups to set up new bicycle buses across the county.

What’s a bicycle bus?

A bicycle bus is when a lead cyclist picks up children and parents along a planned route at predetermined points and the group cycle to school(s) together.

In Warwickshire, it all began in 2021 with the Whitnash bicycle bus, which was the brainchild of Warwick District’s bicycle Mayor, Simon Storey. The Whitnash bus begins in Heathcote Park, going through Warwick Gates and Mallory Grange and then into Whitnash where it serves St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Briar Hill Infant School and St Margaret’s C of E Junior School.

The Whitnash bicycle bus regularly has between 10-15 children taking part every day and has been so popular that there is now also a second route which starts at the opposite side of Whitnash.

Since being approached by Stratford based BAFTA award winning filmmaker Michael Clifford of Grand Union Productions, Simon has also helped to set up another Bicycle Bus, this time serving the community in Wellesbourne. Operating since March 2024, it regularly attracts around 20 young cyclists on their way to Wellesbourne Primary School.

Simon is keen to see the idea of bicycle buses spread further across Warwickshire and welcomes contact from any parent or community groups by email: simon@thebicyclebus.co.uk

You can watch a short video about the creation of the Wellesbourne bicycle bus here:

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "This year's Cycle to School Week is a fantastic opportunity to encourage more children in Warwickshire to experience the joys and benefits of cycling to school. Cycling isn't just good for their physical and mental health, it also eases traffic congestion and promotes road safety awareness.

“Warwickshire County Council is proud to support the Bikeability Trust and the innovative community bicycle buses operating in Warwick and Stratford districts. These initiatives offer a fun and safe way for children to get to school while fostering a sense of community.

“We're keen to see this model flourish across Warwickshire and encourage parents and community groups interested in starting a bicycle bus to reach out to Simon Storey.

“Let's work together to make cycling a more accessible and enjoyable choice for everyone in our county!"

Schools wishing to find out mor about the Council’s Safe and Active Schools programme, can visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schools-colleges/safe-active-schools-1

Find out more about the Whitnash bicycle bus: Warwick Gates Bicycle Bus | Parent Led Active Travel Initiative (thebicyclebus.co.uk)

For more information about Cycle to School Week 2024 and to make a pledge to pedal, visit: https://www.bikeability.org.uk/cycletoschoolweek/

For more information about active travel in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeactivetravel