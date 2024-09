You will need to register them by 1 October 2024

Do you keep ducks, geese or chickens in your back garden or smallholding or allow your pet parrot or budgerigar to go outside?

Then you will need to register them by 1 October 2024.

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Animal Health Team want to make smallholders, hobbyist bird keepers and pet owners aware of this new measure that has been introduced to help tackle the ongoing risk of avian influenza (bird flu) and other bird diseases.