Resurfacing works are completed ahead of schedule on Nuneaton’s A444 

The scheme to carry out the carriageway resurfacing on Nuneaton’s A444 around Griff Island has been completed with all phases of work finishing ahead of schedule.

The works, which began on July 21, saw essential drainage work carried out, followed by removing and replacing the existing road surface to a depth of 110mm across the entire carriageway. This will significantly improve the underlying strength of the road and create a smoother, safer surface for all users.

The resurfacing project, funded by the Government’s Network North Funding, scheme took the form of five phases.

A444 Griff Way (Inbound and Outbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island (both directions)

A444 Griff Way (Inbound) from Griff Island to Hospital Island

A444 Griff Way (Outbound) from Hospital Island to Griff Island

A444 Bedworth Bypass (Outbound) from Griff Island to Walsingham Drive Island

A444 Bedworth Bypass (Inbound) from Walsingham Drive Island to Griff Island

Councillor Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "I'm absolutely delighted that this work has been done and has created a safer surface on a busy carriageway. It serves as the approach to Nuneaton town centre and now reflects our ambitions for the town.

“We were mindful that it is a well-used road so it was fantastic to see each phase of works finish ahead of schedule, allowing us to reopen the stretches of road early and minimise the disruption for commuters. I hope that, in part, repaid them for their understanding while the work took place."

Current and planned roadworks across Warwickshire can be found on the following link: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap