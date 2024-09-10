Empowering Futures JSNA report examines the physical health needs of children across Warwickshire

As residents of Warwickshire, we all want our children to grow up happy, healthy and independent. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has published an evidence based Empowering Futures Joint Strategy Needs Assessment (JSNA) which examines the physical health needs of children across the county, to help children and young people have the best start in life.

This JSNA is structured around the six school-aged high impact areas for children's health, which focus on factors that have the greatest potential of improving health outcomes for children, young people, and their families. These areas are:

Supporting Resilience and Wellbeing Improving Health Behaviours and Reducing Risk Supporting Healthy Lifestyles Reducing Vulnerabilities and Improving Life Chances Supporting Additional and Complex Health Needs Supporting Self-care and Improving Health Literacy

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “It’s really important to understand the needs of children and young people, so that we can ensure they have the best start in life and live healthy, happy and independent lives. Alongside our partners, we are working together to ensure all young people will have the best services available to them.

She added: “The JSNA is a great insight into future predications of health and wellbeing and an excellent reference to understand the health of residents across the county.”

The Empowering Futures: Growing Up Well in Warwickshire JSNA has been produced to be more interactive rather than a static document. The intention is that the report will be:

Interactive – residents will be able to interact with the dashboard to explore the data and findings.

Iterative - the JSNA will be updated, developed and added to, even after it has been published.

Editorial - the data in the dashboard has been carefully selected to highlight the key messages.

In addition to the JSNA, the Children and Young People Youth Voice report was published that provides an overview of recent engagement with children and young people.

To view the JSNA and the Young People Youth Voice report please go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/empoweringfutures