Increased opportunities for socialising, improved quality of life and health, and living longer independent lives in their own communities are the intended outcomes from new contracts for day opportunities for older people and people with dementia.

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet gave approval to tender for provision of day opportunities in the community, ensuring older people and people with dementia can access these opportunities close to where they live.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) services review highlighted that there is a significant number of older people, people living with dementia and their carers who would benefit greatly from day opportunities which focuses on enhancing what is already in place and looking to identify areas for improvement.

Day opportunities will allow individuals to engage and socialise in meaningful physical, social and mental activities, promoting improved quality of life and independence. They will also provide a vital function to families and carers by offering valuable daytime respite.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health said:

“Day Opportunities for Older People and People with Dementia directly supports the Council’s priorities to help Warwickshire residents stay safe, happy, healthy and independent for longer and reduce pressure on health services.

“At the heart of providing care is our commitment to ensuring that our older people have access to the best opportunities to lead fulfilling lives in their communities as they have stated they wish to do.

“We really appreciate the work undertaken by those family members caring for older people, and those with dementia, and want to ensure that they have the support they need too.”

The tender process will be managed by Warwickshire County Council to be implemented in early 2025.

The procurement for the new services will be in line with the Coventry and Warwickshire Living Well with Dementia Strategy (2024-2029).

