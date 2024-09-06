Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service to hold two-minute silence for Emergency Services Day 2024

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) will join emergency services across the UK in commemorating those who have lost their lives while serving their communities. On Monday 9 Septembe...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) will join emergency services across the UK in commemorating those who have lost their lives while serving their communities. On Monday 9 September 2024 at 9:00 am, WFRS will hold a two-minute silence in honour of emergency services personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The silence will be a moment for WFRS staff, and the public to reflect on the dedication and bravery of those who have served and continue to serve their communities. It is a time to remember the sacrifices made by firefighters, police officers, paramedics, NHS and other emergency responders.

Emergency Services Day (or 999 day) began in 2017, it launched with support from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and continues today with the support of HM The King, HRH The Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister and First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales

Approximately 2 million people work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services today, many of whom are volunteers, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

Ben Brook, Chief Fire Officer of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said, “We are incredibly proud of our staff who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. This two-minute silence is a fitting tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety echoed Ben Brook’s sentiments and expressed his gratitude for the tireless work of WFRS staff. “Our emergency services personnel put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities. This two-minute silence is a small token of our appreciation for their selfless service.”