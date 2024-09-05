Warwickshire County Council welcomes refreshed Local Councils’ Charter

Warwickshire County Council has approved a refreshed Local Councils’ Charter, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening partnerships with local communities.

The Charter outlines how the County Council will work with Borough and District Councils and Town and Parish Councils to improve services and decision-making at a local level.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, expressed her enthusiasm for the refreshed Charter: “This is a significant step forward in our efforts to empower local communities and ensure that their voices are heard.

“The Charter provides a clear framework for collaboration and partnership, and I am confident that it will lead to even better outcomes for residents across Warwickshire.”

The Charter is key to tackling deprivation and inequality across the county and meeting our collective commitments around climate change and biodiversity.

Key changes to the refreshed Charter include:

Enhanced communication: Improved channels for communication and consultation between all levels of local government.

Strengthened partnerships: Clearer commitments to working together on shared priorities, such as climate change and community-led initiatives.

Increased support: Greater support for Local Councils in areas like governance, training, and service delivery.

Improved accountability: Clearer mechanisms for measuring progress and identifying areas for improvement.

The Charter also re-establishes the role of Parish Champions, appointed by each of the Borough and District Councils and the County Council, to foster stronger relationships with Town and Parish Councils

The refreshed Charter reflects Warwickshire County Council's commitment to community-powered approaches and its dedication to working collaboratively with local communities to deliver better services and improve the quality of life for all residents.

Following approval at Cabinet, Warwickshire’s District and Borough Councils, and the Warwickshire Association of Local Councils will also be taking the refreshed Charter through their own approvals' process.

A copy of the cabinet report is available online: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s38160/Refreshed%20Local%20Councils%20Charter.pdf