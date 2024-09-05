Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 5 September 2024

Find out more about what was discussed at the WCC Cabinet meeting on Thursday 5 September 2024.

Significant developments at several schools around the county, an increase of 27 electric buses to the fleet serving Warwickshire and supporting people with mental health difficulties into employment were among the key items that went to Cabinet today (5 Sept).

At the top of the agenda was the report showing the Council’s financial position after the end of forecasting for Quarter 1. Warwickshire, like all local authorities, faces financial pressures in line with national trends with increased demand on statutory services. The report sets out the position and describes how this is being addressed. Like any well-run organisation, the Council has acted swiftly to mitigate the pressures in line with pre-existing plans and trigger points, and our long-term financial resilience which means we have resources set aside to help us deal with some of these challenges.

The Council’s performance data was also discussed. Performance is for the most part positive with over three quarters of measures being on track. Particularly strong performance was reported in the increased numbers of children getting access to an Early Help Pathway which is an early intervention which reduces the risk of the child becoming vulnerable. Satisfaction is also high (97.3%) among customers receiving the adult social care, reablement and occupational therapy service.

Cabinet approved nearly £21m to be added to the Education Capital Programme which will bring improvements and expansions to schools and nursery venues across Warwickshire.

The Council has taken a very significant stride towards achieving its ambition to be net zero by 2050 with approval to allocate nearly £14m of DfT funding towards the commissioning of 27 electric buses through the Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) 2 scheme.

The quality of life of some of the county’s older residents living with Dementia was discussed with approval to tender for Day Opportunities for Older People and People with Dementia, a move which will enable those residents to live more fulfilling, independent lives in the community.

Warwickshire will also be more inclusive in its offer of employment opportunities for all with Cabinet approving the county’s participation in the Workwell Mental Health Programme (link to release).

The refresh of the Local Council’s Charter and the introduction of a Parish Champion will be key to advancing the Creating Opportunities agenda, with increased partnership working between the County Council and the District or Town and Parish Councils looking to address local issues and tackle any inequalities at a local level.

A report into the findings of the Ombudsman which scrutinises complaints against the County Council showed that Warwickshire’s rate of upheld complaints per 100,000 residents was nearly half the national average (2.3 against a national average of 4.6). Cabinet. Cabinet also agreed its commitment to tackle modern slavery and human trafficking with an update Modern Slavery Statement.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Warwickshire, like every local authority in the country, is facing significant financial pressures. Our financial prudence has put us in a strong position and we are working to address the pressures we are facing.

“Given that backdrop, it was pleasing to see strong performance across the county including real progress being made in key areas of focus including ensuring that our children have access to a high quality education, providing a transport infrastructure that keeps our residents mobile while tackling climate change and creating opportunities.”

The full agenda for the Cabinet meeting and the webcast can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=3848&Ver=4