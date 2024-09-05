Warwickshire County Council announces significant further investment in county’s schools

Warwickshire County Council has announced significant additions – totalling £20.766 million – to its Education Capital Programme for 2024/25.

This confirmed investment will help to ensure the county can meet its growing demand for school places and early years provision.

The proposed additions to the capital programme include:

Shipston High School: £2.188 million additional investment to deliver a 1FE expansion, increasing the school’s capacity by 150 pupils.

Callendar Farm (a new primary school): £16.500 million investment to deliver a new 2FE primary school with early years and resourced provision places, providing 420 new primary school places.

Early Years schemes: £418. 000 investment to deliver early years schemes at Kenilworth Nursery, Little Learners Day Nursery (Nuneaton), Happy Days Nursery (Southam), and Shipston Pre-School. These schemes will support with the new childcare entitlements being rolled out this year by central government.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are committed to providing high-quality education for all children in Warwickshire. This significant investment in our Education Capital Programme will help to ensure that we have the capacity to meet the growing demand for school places and early years provision.

“We are particularly pleased to be investing in a new primary school at Callendar Farm, which will provide much-needed capacity in the Nuneaton area.”

Cllr Peter Butlin, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property at Warwickshire County Council, added: “This investment is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that Warwickshire has the infrastructure in place to support our growing population. We are working hard to secure funding from various sources, including developer contributions and government grants, to deliver these important projects.”

Following this approval, the higher value schemes that require full council approval will be submitted to the meeting on 24 September.

A copy of the cabinet report is available online: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s38181/Additions%20to%20the%20Education%20Capital%20Programme%20202425.pdf