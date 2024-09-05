Family fishing fun as Kingsbury Water Park hosts Get Fishing Gathering

New anglers celebrated Get Fishing Awards with a day of free coaching and activities

Last Wednesday (28 August), a vibrant celebration of angling took place at Kingsbury Water Park in collaboration with the Angling Trust. The event welcomed new anglers who had earned their Get Fishing Awards with a day of free instruction from Angling Trust licenced qualified coaches, and the chance to connect with fellow fishing enthusiasts. Multiple angling organisations, teams and individual coaches, including some of the Warwickshire Country Parks rangers, all came together to make the day a success.

The event was a celebration for those people who had achieved the Angling Trust’s Get Fishing Awards. These awards provide a progressive introduction to angling, helping new and young anglers learn to fish safely, sustainably, and effectively, enabling them to enjoy the many wellbeing benefits of fishing on an on-going basis.

Highlights of the day included a fly-fishing demonstration by one of England’s top experts, Danny Williams, with people of all ages invited to get involved and practice their skills. He shared:

“It was a pleasure to deliver the fly casting for our wonderful colleagues at Kingsbury Water Park. What a lovely group of dedicated and approachable people. Such a great venue too, all the amenities you need for a family day out and great fishing. I was very impressed by the stamp of the Bream being landed and the waterside coaching was second to none.”

The Reel Education team was on hand guiding newcomers through the finer points of angling, with the Building Bridges team also getting stuck in with coaching and meeting members of the community. Part of the Angling Trust, the Building Bridges team play a vital role in helping people from diverse backgrounds, particularly the Eastern European community, to understand English fishing regulations and to integrate into the local angling community.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Climate at Warwickshire County Council, also attended the event. She commented:

“Fishing at Kingsbury Water Park brings so many benefits to our community. It’s a wonderful way for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with nature, learn new skills, and enjoy the peaceful environment we are so fortunate to have here. It’s been fantastic to meet some of the partner organisations who are helping make fishing sustainable, accessible and enjoyable for all, and see lots of new and young anglers having fun at our fishery."

Kingsbury Water Park, an approved delivery partner for the Angling Trust’s ‘Fishing for Wellbeing’ initiative, is renowned as an angling destination for its peaceful and natural fishing environment. It offers plenty of opportunities for both experienced and beginner anglers: children under 16 can fish for free on Willow Pool, making it an ideal spot for family outings.

For more information about angling at Kingsbury Water Park, or to learn about upcoming events, please visit our website or contact the park rangers at parkrangers@warwickshire.gov.uk.