Warwickshire Libraries and Market Hall Museum to provide free toiletry packs to those in need

From Friday 6 September, all Warwickshire County Council-managed libraries, along with Market Hall Museum in Warwick, will be offering free ‘grab and go’ toiletry packs to those who may need them.

The toiletry packs will be available on a first come, first served basis while stocks last. Customers collecting a toiletry pack will be able to do so at their own discretion, and do not need to speak to a member of staff beforehand.

What’s in the three types of toiletry pack:

Sanitary towels

Key toiletry items for children – this includes toothpaste for 0-3 years and 4+ years, toothbrushes for 3-5 years and 6+ years, shampoo and bubble bath.

Key toiletry items for adults – this includes toothpaste, a toothbrush, deodorant, shower gel, shampoo, and soap.

For more information about the three different types of toiletry pack available, view Warwickshire Libraries’ toiletry packs leaflet.

Warwickshire Libraries was successful in its application to the Household Support Fund earlier this year, which is provided by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Government, to offer a limited amount of free toiletry packs to residents who may need them. The aim of the Household Support Fund is to help local authorities in supporting families with children and individuals most in need with the costs of food, energy, water, and other essentials where appropriate.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries are warm and welcoming spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds, and this short-term offer of support will help to provide discreet access to key toiletry essentials. “The financial pressures of not being able to afford essential items can have a negative impact on physical and mental health and wellbeing, and at Warwickshire Libraries help is available. Our staff are always around to say hello and can signpost residents to the great range of services and information available in Warwickshire offering support, including Warwickshire’s Cost of Living website”.

To support residents who need help with managing their money, tackling debt, or finding urgent support, Warwickshire’s Cost of Living website is available with a range of information and services which offer advice and guidance when it is needed.

Further information is also available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/moneyanddebt, and anyone seeking one-off urgent support can contact the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme in confidence on 0800 4081448 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme.

There is also a range of support available at warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness to help with residents’ mental health and wellbeing, and, as the colder months approach, Warwickshire Libraries will once again be participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative to provide comfortable and safe environments for everyone to use. To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome

