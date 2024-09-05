Visit Bedworth’s free Kind Communities Kind Food event to learn more about making affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices

This month, Warwickshire residents are invited to attend Bedworth’s free Kind Communities Kind Food event...

This month, Warwickshire residents are invited to attend Bedworth’s free Kind Communities Kind Food event to find out how to eat more healthily, in ways that are affordable, and that contribute to the environment in more sustainable ways.

Kind Communities Kind Food is a County Council-led community engagement programme that provides live cooking demonstrations and free information about how to adopt healthier lifestyles as well as other food-related community support. At least six of these types of events have already been delivered within the past year.

The latest Kind Communities Kind Food event is taking place at The Harbour Centre in Bedworth (CV12 8LY) on Saturday 21 September, 11am-3pm, and free places are available to book on this Eventbrite webpage.

The event is also a great opportunity for residents to find out useful information such as energy-saving advice and health and wellbeing support. Organisations that will be attending the event in Bedworth include Act on Energy, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, The Equality and Inclusion Partnership, Warwickshire Rural Community Council, and Warwickshire County Council’s Family Information Service, Community Partnership Service, and Public Health team.

Warwickshire Food Champions, who are all volunteers, and several local groups involved in projects that grow fresh produce, will also be in attendance.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“The Kind Communities Kind Food events provide a great opportunity for residents to watch live cooking demonstrations and sample the dishes afterwards, collect free recipe cards, learn how to use slow cookers, and receive valuable knowledge to improve their confidence in preparing healthy, sustainable, and more affordable meals. “They also enable residents to speak with local organisations to receive free energy-saving advice to help keep bills down, as well as learn about important health and wellbeing support. This not only supports the objectives in the Warwickshire Food Strategy, but equips the people in our local communities with the right knowledge to be able to live happier, healthier, and more independent lives.”

The Kind Communities Kind Food events contribute towards the wider work of the Warwickshire Food Strategy 2023-26, which has been developed by the Warwickshire Food Forum partnership.

The Strategy focuses on providing better access to affordable and healthy food, raising awareness and education about healthy food choices, and promoting sustainable food to help reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. To learn more, visit the Warwickshire Food Strategy webpages on SearchOut Warwickshire.

For residents in need of other cost-of-living support, visit www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk.