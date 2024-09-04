High Sheriff champions crime safety in new video

Warwickshire High Sheriff Rajvinder Kaur Gill has released a short video highlighting her interest in crime prevention and young people in Warwickshire.

The video was created to give young people a flavour of Rajvinder’s priorities as the first Sikh woman in the UK ever to hold the office.

The office of High Sheriff is one of only two royal appointments in the county and has existed since Saxon times. Historically, the Sheriff was responsible for raising troops, collecting taxes and catching criminals - powers which over time, have been taken on by others.

Rajvinder’s focus will be on supporting Warwickshire’s youth, in an attempt to reduce crime and invest in their safety and education, providing them with opportunities and empowering them to make a positive impact. Rajvinder has long had an interest in crime prevention and was appointed a Magistrates for the Coventry and Warwickshire Bench in 2016.

Rajvinder says: “Making sure that children and young people feel safe in their community is important not simply because it gives them a sense of wellbeing and supports their development, but also because it empowers them to explore and learn in their area without fear or intimidation. It’s vital that young people have the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions that keep them safe.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, says: "Rajvinder Kaur Gill's historic appointment as the first Sikh woman to hold the office of High Sheriff in the UK is a milestone for Warwickshire. Her commitment to supporting young people and focusing on crime prevention aligns with our shared goal of creating a safer and more inclusive community. I am confident that her leadership will inspire positive change and empower the youth of Warwickshire to thrive."

Rajvinder’s priorities are supported by The Safer Warwickshire Partnership, which works collaboratively to address crime and safety priorities in the county. The partner agencies represented on the partnership include Warwickshire County Council, the county's borough and district councils, Police, Police and Crime Commissioner, Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Service, Health and charitable organisations.

The High Sheriff is, these days, an unfunded ceremonial position, supporting the judiciary and the uniformed public services as well as charities and voluntary groups working for the benefit of society.

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/20448#!/DonationDetails

The High Sheriffs’ Association supports National Crimebeat - the youth crime prevention charity which gives recognition to the most innovative and successful crime prevention projects carried out by young people. It has no employees, and the raising of sponsorship and organising of the annual award ceremony is undertaken by the trustees who do not receive any form of remuneration.

You can view the video here: Warwickshire High Sheriff Rajvinder Kaur Gill champions youth safety and crime prevention (youtube.com)