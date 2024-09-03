Warwickshire County Council supports Stratford’s Climate Assembly

Warwickshire County Council supports the Stratford District Council’s Climate Assembly event on Thursday 5 September.

Warwickshire residents who are joining the Stratford District Council’s Climate Assembly event on Thursday 5 September will also have the opportunity to talk to transport, recycling and ecology experts from Warwickshire County Council.

The Climate Assembly event is a community-led climate change engagement event to showcase the progress being made locally towards net zero goals. Open to everyone, it is a full day of presentations, discussions and networking.

The Warwickshire County Council team will be on hand to share valuable insights and tips on how to live in a more sustainable way on a range of topics including biodiversity in Warwickshire Country Parks, river health, harnessing community action, climate change adaptation, building sustainable transport links, energy efficiency, active travel and supporting our schools and young people to take action to support the environment.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, commented: “We’re delighted to support Stratford District Council’s event by sharing our progress on some of the key sustainable themes such as energy, transport and biodiversity. As the authority with responsibility for building Warwickshire’s infrastructure and our Country Parks, it’s great to have the opportunity to discuss some of the challenges and solutions with our local residents and communities first hand.”