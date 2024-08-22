Warwickshire County Council to Inspire Action on Sustainability at Ecofest 2024

Warwickshire residents who are passionate about living more sustainably are invited to talk with a range of Warwickshire County Council (WCC) teams at Ecofest 2024.

Taking place at the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington Spa, on Saturday 31 August from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, this event is the perfect opportunity to discover practical ways to reduce your carbon footprint, embrace healthier living and explore the natural beauty of our local green spaces.

At Ecofest, you'll have the chance to engage directly with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) teams who are eager to share valuable insights and tips on how to make your lifestyle more sustainable. Our experts in Waste and Recycling, Active Travel, Ecology, and Warwickshire Country Parks will be on hand throughout the day to provide you with personalised advice and practical tools to help you take meaningful action.

Waste and Recycling

The WCC Waste and Recycling team will be promoting practical ways to reduce food waste, recycle more effectively, and explore home composting. Visitors can also learn about what happens to their recycling once it is picked up, including how food waste is processed and insights into the innovative, green-powered Sherbourne facility. The team will also offer a variety of giveaways, including shopping list holders, food bag clips, and measuring cups—all designed to help reduce food waste at home.

Warwickshire Country Parks

A ranger from Warwickshire Country Parks will be present to showcase the extensive range of activities available across the county's five country parks and three greenways. Covering over 1,200 acres of Warwickshire’s most scenic countryside, these green spaces offer something for everyone—from children’s parties and environmental education to fishing, play areas, and more. The ranger will discuss how these parks contribute to wildlife conservation and the well-being of local communities.

Active Travel

The WCC Active Travel team will offer free 'Dr Bike' safety checks, BikeRegister security marking, and provide active travel maps to encourage more sustainable forms of transport. These services aim to promote cycling as a healthy, eco-friendly alternative to car travel, helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality across the county.

Ecology

The Ecology team will be on hand to discuss the importance of preserving Warwickshire’s natural habitats and offer advice on how residents can support local biodiversity through simple actions in their own gardens and communities.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, commented:

“Ecofest is a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with the community and share our passion for protecting the environment. We're excited to showcase the practical steps that everyone can take to reduce waste, embrace sustainable travel, and enjoy our beautiful green spaces. For Warwickshire to meet the target of being a net zero county by 2050, we need to work together. So, I encourage everyone to come along, say hello to our teams, and discover how you can play your part in developing a greener Warwickshire."

Whether you’re interested in reducing waste, exploring Warwickshire’s parks, or making your travel habits more eco-friendly, everyone is welcome at Ecofest 2024. For more information, visit https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/ecofest