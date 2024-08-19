Register for the Young Riders webinar today!

Young motorcyclists across Warwickshire will be given the chance to gain invaluable advice and guidance from experts, and have their questions answered, at a special online event later this year.

Following the success of the webinar in 2023, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is again partnering with The National Young Rider Forum (NYRF) to host another free webinar for young motorcycle riders taking place on 1 October 2024.

The webinar is aimed at those aged between 16-24 years who may be thinking of, or already riding, powered two wheelers of up to 125cc.

National figures show that each year the number of collisions and casualties involving young riders increases and this webinar is an opportunity for young people to access advice and guidance on a wide range of topics to help them avoid costly mistakes, both with their finances and their safety. It also gives them a voice to ask any questions of NYRF members who cover a large area of expertise in the world of motorcycling.

Speakers for this webinar include Jody Whitfield from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), who will talk to riders about gaining their driving license and taking their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT), supported by the DVSA’s Ride Free programme.

Other topics covered will include:

Motorcycle personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintenance;

Common crashes young riders are involved in (and how to avoid them);

Ways young people can improve their motorcycling skills;

Advice and knowledge from motorcycle instructors about what to expect during the CBT; and

Advice and programmes offered from other partner agencies.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire and Rescue at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Young riders are amongst our road users of the future and at 16 years old their lack of road experience and influence from other internal and external factors, can make them particularly vulnerable. It is therefore so important that they receive proper advice and guidance before taking their bike out onto our busy road network and this free webinar is an excellent opportunity to support them, and their families, so they can feel well prepared, confident and safe. “I would encourage any young person who is thinking of buying a 125cc or lower cc motorcycle, or those who may have just started riding, to sign up for the webinar. We hope that it will support the large number of young riders in Warwickshire and keep our roads safer.”

Heidi Duffy MBE, facilitator of the NYRF, said:

“For a young person, getting on the road is a huge step forwards to gaining their independence and can give them a great sense of freedom. We want to give young people the best start to motorcycling, being all too aware of the challenges that young riders face, both on and off the road. “From choosing the right bike, to getting the best insurance policy and knowing which PPE to buy, it can be tricky to navigate, especially on a budget. This webinar is a great opportunity for young people, and their parents and carers, to find out the nuts and bolts of becoming a rider and to get expert advice to help prepare them for a successful and safe riding journey.”

Registration is now open for the Young Rider webinar, which will take place over Microsoft Teams on Tuesday 1 October 2024, 6.30pm to 8pm.

Find out more and register for your place at: warksroadsafety.org/new-rider-webinar/

For more information, contact Warwickshire Road Safety via email at: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

The webinar forms part of the NYRF Young Rider Day. The event seeks to raise awareness of the many young motorcyclists who take to the road on small, powered motorcycles and who share their journey with larger and more powerful traffic.

For the latest Warwickshire road safety news and events please follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on social media. Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety @WCCSafeActiveTravel and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety @WCCSafe_Active.