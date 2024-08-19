Sorted for school with Let's Talk Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging local families to tune in and listen to a special education focused edition of its Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast.

With the school summer break in full swing, going back to school may be the last thing on children's minds. However parents and carers might be counting down the days and looking for help to be as prepared as possible for the new term.

With this in mind, and in case you missed it first time round, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging local families to tune in and listen to a special education focused edition of its Let's Talk Warwickshire podcast.

The podcast, originally released last year, features Sarah Tregaskis, Darren Barrow and Nici Scott-Moylan from Warwickshire County Council’s Education team talking about what parents can do to help their youngsters get sorted for school in September.

The trio share a range of tips to help young people prepare for going to a new school or returning to learning covering topics such as attendance, school transport, school meals, post-16 education and apprenticeships. They also talk about post examination options for Year 13 pupils following A-Level results.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Education, said: “We are sharing this podcast again to help families be prepared for school or further learning in September. In case anyone missed it, or for those who want to listen again, it features information and advice to really help parents and carers prepare children for the best possible return to learning or next steps in life.

"We are committed to supporting our child friendly county with happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled young people. Education is central to this and we want all youngsters to have access to good education opportunities which enable them to be the best they can be. Our dedicated team of professionals at the county council does so much that underpins the amazing work that our schools do."

Listen to the episode here: https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/e/back-to-school/

To learn more about Warwickshire Education Services and related themes such as family support and health and wellbeing, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/sortedforschool.

For more Let's Talk Warwickshire episodes, visit https://letstalkwarwickshire.podbean.com/.