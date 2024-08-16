Learning Support Assistant - New Pastures Education

Job Title: Learning Support Assistant

Salary Range: £11.50 -15 per hour depending on experience

Contract: Fixed term/Part time

Closing date: 14th August 2024

We are delighted to offer a vacancy for the role of ‘Learning Support Assistant’ This is an exciting opportunity to join our small friendly team and work with neurodivergent and vulnerable young people and adults in a multisensory, therapeutic setting.

The post holder will be responsible for supporting people young people in order to be successful during both their structured learning programmes and unstructured social breaktimes. We are looking for someone who can engage with young people and be adaptable to each individual. We would welcome applications from people who can conduct themselves in a professional, inspiring, confident and friendly manner. The successful applicant will have experience working with groups of neurodivergent young people and is able to work in a nurturing environment.

Being a good communicator, compassionate and driven to help people to meet their personal goals is imperative. Having experience working with animals would be advantageous.

Major responsibilities will include, but not limited to:

• Supporting the delivery of vocational qualifications, including embedding functional skills.

• To support learner engagement throughout structured and non structured time

• To be a key person to individuals and contribute to communication links

• To support small groups or individuals during classroom sessions

• To support small groups or individuals during practical sessions

• To support small groups or individuals during unstructured break times

• Create a rapport and support individuals to feel safe

• To support individuals to meet their targets

• To provide pastoral support to individuals and complete records

• To attend meetings and report on student progress

• To demonstrate land-based practical skills to support student progress

• Any other reasonable duties as required by the directors

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Essential:

GCSE grade A-C or equivalent in Maths and English

Experience supporting neurodiverse young people and those with high anxiety. Providing pastoral support.

A warm and friendly personality that supports learning and social skill development.

Animal care experience

Ability to work in a way that promotes the safety and wellbeing of young people and vulnerable adults

Flexible, be able to adapt to changing situations

Excellent interpersonal skills to work as a team member and to communicate effectively with students and colleagues

Highly motivated and the ability to motivate others

A professional working manner

Ability to use initiative

Ability to demonstrate an understanding and knowledge of Equality & Diversity

Ability to demonstrate an understanding and knowledge of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adult

Desirable:

An LSA qualification

Experience of providing pastoral support to students

Knowledge and practical experience in the land-based sector

Proven success working in a similar role

Knowledge of City & Guilds land-based qualifications

Competent in the use of Microsoft office

Mentoring training

Mental health training

Pay and Benefits:

Permanent contract

Term time hours

Be part of a friendly, hard working team

A working environment that promotes wellbeing

Uniform provided

Free onsite parking

The successful applicant will be required to be DBS checked. When shortlisting, we will consider applications against the job specification so please highlight how you can meet the criteria. Thank you for taking an interest in this post. We appreciate that completing a job application takes time and effort, we will let all candidates know after shortlisting if they have been successful or not. If this post interests you, please contact Katie – katie.wootton@newpasturescarefarm.co.uk with your CV.