Share your views to help shape future community support services for adults with learning disabilities and autism

Parents and carers and those who use Community Support Services for adults with complex learning needs in Warwickshire are being invited to share their views to help shape future support.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) currently commission day care services for people with a learning disability and/or autism, aged 18 and over, who have been assessed under the Care Act 2014 or NHS Continuing Healthcare as having high support needs.

Four centres offer building-based day care and support to individuals with complex and multiple disabilities, ensuring they receive the comprehensive care they need. These centres are:

Brandon Trust, Nuneaton

Brandon Trust, Rugby

Heart of England Mencap, Leamington

Heart of England Mencap, Stratford-upon-Avon

As the current contract for this provision comes to an end in July 2025, WCC and ICB are taking the opportunity to seek feedback from those who currently use these services, and from those who may need to access them in the future, and their families and carers.

People are being invited to share their experiences in a short survey helping to highlight what has worked well and what could be improved. Information gathered will be crucial to inform future provision to support adults with complex learning disabilities across the county.

Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Margaret Bell, said: “Together with our partners we are committed to ensuring that adults with learning disabilities and autism receive the highest quality care and support. By listening to the voices of those who rely on these services, as well as their families and carers, we can better understand their needs and shape services that truly make a difference.

“Your feedback is invaluable in helping us design the future of community support in Warwickshire, ensuring it remains responsive, inclusive, and person-centered and I would encourage anyone who has accessed the current provision to complete the survey.”

To share your feedback, visit Ask Warwickshire and complete the survey, which closes on Sunday 1 September 2024.

If you would like any assistance to complete the survey or would like any further information, please email disabilitiescommissioning@warwickshire.gov.uk or telephone 01926 745134.