Warwickshire’s students look to the future as A-level results are announced

Thousands of Warwickshire students will be facing some important decisions in the coming weeks after A-level results were announced today (Thurs 15 August).

Students completed A-Level courses this year at schools, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers around the county.

Full results from individual schools and colleges are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn. However, initial feedback from schools and colleges indicates that Warwickshire has enjoyed another successful year.

Many young people also received recognition of their work and achievements in other qualifications such as BTECs, NVQs, apprenticeships, T-levels and supported internships.

While university beckons for lots of students, other routes are available for those wishing to pursue travel, start work or apprenticeships, or those who might have been hoping for different results and are now considering their options.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Well done to all the young people who receive their results today following the last two years of study. The jump from GCSE to A level is quite steep and we are always very proud of how our students adapt and thrive.

“Big decisions lie ahead for these young adults, and I want them to know that, if university is not an option, there is support available that will help them explore options that best suit their aspirations, whether that be employment or continued education and training. I urge them to take advantage of the support that is being offered and wish them the very best of luck as they progress.

“In Warwickshire we are committed to helping young people pursue happy, healthy and skilled futures to be the best they can be and I wish them every success for whatever comes next.”

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

While many students have gained access to higher education or their chosen employment route, there will be others who have not achieved the outcomes they had hoped for. For those students there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can also contact Prospects, Warwickshire County Council’s commissioned careers’ support provider directly via this number 08007313219 or the website - https://prospectsnow.me/ . Prospects Now - Options at 18: higher education, apprenticeships, work The local contact numbers for Prospects are 01926 461600 or 02476 321 950

Alternatively, The National Careers Service can also be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on telephone: 0800 100 900.