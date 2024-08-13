Hebridean Sheep set to stay at Ryton Pools Country Park

A flock of Hebridean sheep which have proved popular amongst families visiting a Warwickshire Country Park are helping to boost its biodiversity.

Shepherd Dale Huddlestone introduced his pedigree flock of sheep to land at Ryton Pools Country Park last year and after a successful trial year, the flock is set to remain until at least 2034.

He has signed a letting agreement extension with Warwickshire County Council, through its managing agent Warwickshire Property Management Ltd (WPM).

Dale’s flock of Hebridean sheep (often referred to as ‘Hebs’ – Hardy Economical Black Sheep), has grown from 50 to 100 and have been grazing across two different fields which are a combined 35 acres of land at Ryton Pools.

The sheep are ideally positioned as winter conservation grazers and are playing a key role in enhancing biodiversity on the park’s hay meadow, with the aim of boosting the diversity of traditional flower species.

Hebrideans are lightweight and that means they won’t excessively trample ground, and as pasture grazers will eat many of the weed species.

The black sheep have proved popular with visitors to the park too, with families stopping to look at the flock.

They have also been successful in major county show competitions, winning breed male champion at the national show at Royal Lancashire and previously picking up winning rosettes at the Royal Three Counties, Staffordshire County and Royal Cheshire shows. Dale also went on to achieve overall breed champion at Moreton in Marsh with his ram Revel Clegane, who was grazed at Ryton Pools all of last year.

Dale Huddlestone said: “We’ve had a really successful start to this project at Ryton Pools and from a biodiversity standpoint we are seeing the benefits already.

“Hebridean sheep are popular for conservation grazing and ideal for carrying out the work required to support the conservation project.

“The Hebs have definitely been a hit with people visiting the park too and it has been great to see so many people interested in the flock. They stand out in the field and have added to the offer the park has to visitors.

“The flock is continuing to grow too, as we have had a positive year of breeding, we let some of the ewes lamb here this year, which has been successful with no human intervention other than the usual welfare checks”

“I’ve spent time with my family at the park over the years and it’s great to be able to have a positive impact on such an important space for the region.”

The project is aligned with the conservation and wildlife management strategy at Ryton Pools Country Park. The meadow has been under a Biodiversity Net Gain scheme since 2017.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “Dale Huddlestone’s flock of characterful Hebridean Sheep at Ryton Pools support rangers in their vital work promoting and protecting biodiversity. They have quickly become a valuable and much-loved part of our park, and I’m delighted the trial year has gone so well that we are now able to extend the arrangement.

“The sheep are part of one of multiple biodiversity projects taking place across Warwickshire County Council that bring us closer to our net zero targets as well as preserving our county’s natural beauty and wildlife.”

WPM is part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which manages lettings on hundreds of Warwickshire County Council-owned properties.

Dale Partridge, Head of Asset Management at WPDG, said: “Dale’s first trial year was a success and it is clear that his sheep are bringing significant benefits to the biodiversity project at Ryton Pools Country Park.

“We’re pleased to have secured a further lease which will enable Dale and his flock of sheep to continue their work on this important project over the next decade.”

