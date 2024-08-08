Future-forward: your springboard to innovation funding 

A second round of Innovate UK Launchpad grant support will be available later this year for businesses and other organisations working in digital creative technologies.

The Coventry and Warwickshire region is recognised for its growing innovation capability in the digital, creative and immersive tech sectors. To maximise the region’s growth potential, Innovate UK, in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and the West Midlands Combined Authority, is operating an Innovate UK Launchpad.

The Launchpad aims to grant-fund new innovative and market-disrupting projects within the cluster, enhancing market capability and boosting SME engagement and opportunities. After a very successful first round earlier this year, Grant applications for the second round will be particularly welcome from:

SME decision-makers: Those in small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking at creative and immersive market opportunities (AR/VR) based in or operating in the Coventry/Warwickshire region.

Academic researchers: Creative and immersive university research programs with clear spin-out or industrial market opportunities.

Large industrial organisations: Companies looking to enhance their creative and immersive capabilities through regional cluster supply-chain engagement.

Organisations seeking expansion: Businesses exploring options to deploy or expand into the West Midlands to collaborate with this Launchpad creative/immersive regional capability cluster.

An event was held this month to enhance potential applicants’ understanding of grant applications and help them form valuable partnerships and stay informed about the latest funding opportunities in the relevant sectors. It also offered connections with local business advisors and R&D partners including universities. Anyone who could not make the event but would like more information about the scheme should email invest@warwickshire.gov.uk

Councillor Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are proud to support the second round of Innovate UK Launchpad grants, offering a significant opportunity for businesses and organisations in the digital creative sectors. This initiative is a springboard to innovation, driving forward our region's growth and enhancing our reputation as a hub for immersive technologies. We encourage all eligible entities to seize this chance to fund groundbreaking projects and contribute to our vibrant and evolving market."

The next round of Innovate UK Launchpad grants will be launched at some point later in 2024 so businesses interested should keep up to date at https://iuk.ktn-uk.org/programme/launchpads/