New safety measures for accident blackspot in Warton 

Measures to improve an accident blackspot in Warwickshire have been given the green light after funding of £35k was jointly funded from the delegated budgets of local County Councillors, Andy Wright (Baddesley and Dordon) and Marian Humphries (Polesworth).

Four Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS) have been installed at Barn End crossroads, Warton to improve safety at the site which has been an accident blackspot for some years and increased signage had not been effective. There have been six injury accidents in the last five years that have resulted in slight injuries.

VAS signs are highly effective in reducing speeds, particularly those of faster drivers who contribute disproportionately to the accident risk, without the need for enforcement such as safety cameras.

Councillor Andy Wright, explains: “When I saw how effective Vehicle Activated Signs (VAS) are at slowing traffic down at dangerous crossroads elsewhere in the region, I realised this could be the solution for Barn End crossroads. Cllr Marian Humphreys and I have shared the cost of this new installation through our delegated budgets, as residents from all surrounding villages use this crossroads.

Councillor Marian Humphreys, added: “Although the work has been carried out outside my ward, residents of Polesworth and those travelling through the village, will benefit. We will continue to support the Neighbourhood Watch and Speed Watch teams who are all doing an amazing job for the safety of the local community.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Every Warwickshire County Councillor has an allocated budget that can be used to address highways problems in their wards, and this is an excellent example of what our members can use their delegated budgets for.

“These may tackle the quality of the road, or it may be schemes such as this where the budget can make a real difference to the local community’s safety and travel experience.”