Stratford District CPE Variation 9 - S2-S4 Residents' Parking Zones

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to amend the S2 and S4 Residents' Parking Zones.

Background

Proposals were informally consulted upon in summer 2023, consisting of plans to merge the S2 & S4 residents' parking zones. At the time, substantial level of feedback were received both in favour of and opposed to the scheme.

Much of the feedback opposed to the scheme centred around the perception that the excess demand for parking spaces from the S2 zone would then leave the S4 zone equally over-subscribed. With this in mind, detailed analysis of the layout of the S2 zone has been carried out in order to maximise the availability of spaces, which in turn then minimises the level of 'overspill' parking into the neighbouring zone.

Proposals

An additional 11 No. spaces (approx.) made available for daytime use by permit holders / pay and display users, in areas previously reserved for overnight parking only

Merging the S2 and S4 zones

Standardised restrictions across the whole area; 8am - 6pm shared use (pay and display / permit holders), 6pm - 8am permit holders only

Traffic Regulation Order, Plans and Supporting Documentation

Objections, Representations and/or Support

Any objections, representations, or support for the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to County Highways Minor Works, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall post room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL, or sent by email to pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject "Stratford S2/S4". (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 6 September 2024