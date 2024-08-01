Multiply your maths skills: Helping to develop skills in the workplace

Warwickshire resident, Michael, recently changed careers to work as an Adult Care Worker and took part in the Multiply programme to develop his maths skills and support his professional development.

Warwickshire County Council’s Multiply programme is delivered by a range of partners across the county and aims to support adults who do not have a GCSE grade C or equivalent in maths to boost their confidence and ability to use maths and numbers effectively in daily life, at home and at work.

Speaking about his career change, Michael said: “Moving to become an Adult Care Worker was a big move for me and something I wanted to do to help make a meaningful impact on people’s lives, particularly those of service users.

“I used the apprenticeship route to gain the skills and knowledge needed to switch careers and also developed my numeracy skills with Multiply.”

The Multiply course, delivered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training, supported Michael’s apprenticeship and allowed him to build knowledge and confidence with maths. During this time Michael gained Functional Skills Maths at Level 1 before progressing to and achieving Level 2.

Portfolio holder for Economy, Councillor Martin Watson, said: “The Multiply programme offers a range of free courses for Warwickshire residents who want to build their confidence in maths.

“Michael has been able to use the programme to help support his learning and development as part of his apprenticeship. It’s great to see the impact the programme can have, developing skills and building confidence in numeracy and helping people like Michael to take on new challenges and opportunities within the working world.

“The course is aimed at adults who do not have a GCSE grade C/4 or equivalent in maths, but anyone looking to boost their skills is welcome to attend our courses.”

Michael concluded: “Becoming an Adult Care Worker is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, both the apprenticeship and the Multiply programme have helped me to work on new skills and building my confidence. I wanted to make a difference to people and these qualifications have allowed me to do that in my new role.”

To find out more about the Multiply programme and the range of free courses available, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/multiply

The Multiply programme is available across Warwickshire to support adults (aged 19+) who do not currently have a GCSE grade C/4 or equivalent in maths.

The Multiply programme is part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is funded by investment from the Department of Education.