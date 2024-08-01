Sounding the Alarm for Equality! Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Marches for Pride 

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming Warwickshire Pride festival on Saturday 17 August 2024. The service is committed to promoting...

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming Warwickshire Pride festival on Saturday 17 August 2024. The service is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion within the community and celebrating LGBTQ+ life in Warwickshire.

The event begins with a vibrant march beginning at 11:00am from Beauchamp Road, Leamington Spa and heading down The Parade, in which WFRS will feature one of their fire appliances.

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is delighted to once again be a part of Warwickshire Pride,” said Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety. “This vibrant event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate inclusion and equality, and we’re committed to showing our support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Meet the Firefighters

WFRS will have a dedicated stall in the Pump Room Gardens throughout the festival. Firefighters and members of the Prevention Team will be on hand to share vital fire safety messages with the public. Visitors can expect to learn:

Essential tips on how to stay safe at home

The proper actions to take in a fire emergency

Smoke alarm knowledge, including testing and positioning

Operational Firefighters will be on hand to answer any questions and will be showcasing a fire appliance. This interactive display offers the public a chance to ask operational fire service questions and gain a better understanding of the service’s role within the community.

The Pride march commences at 11am on Saturday 17 August, starting at the top of The Parade at Beauchamp Road. The festival will be held in the Pump Room Gardens from 11am to 6pm.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service encourages everyone to join them at Warwickshire Pride for a day filled with celebration, community spirit, and essential fire safety information.