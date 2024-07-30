Training to improve the way we talk to children and young people about health and wellbeing

Leaders and professionals working with children and young people in Warwickshire are encouraged to complete the new Children and Young People – Making Every Contact Count (CYP MECC) training course.

The Making Every Contact Count (MECC) approach encourages leaders and professionals to use the opportunities arising during their routine interactions with children and young people to have conversations about how they might make positive improvements to their health or wellbeing.

Developed by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), the course is designed to give individuals doing the course skills and confidence to have conversations with the children and young people they’re in contact with that focus on their strengths and support them to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Since its launch in February 2024, over 100 people across the county have taken part in the 90-minute course, either virtually or in-person. Anyone who works with or supports children and young people in Warwickshire can book onto the course. Teachers and anyone working in schools are also encouraged to complete the course.

The evidence-based training involves group discussions, activities, and presentations about The 5 Ways to Wellbeing – principles we can all adopt to help boost our mental and physical health. The key wellbeing pillars are: Take Notice, Connect, Be Active, Keep Learning and Give. Important topics such as mental health, healthy relationships, smoking and vaping, and substance misuse are also included on the course.

A previous attendee of the course commented that the training was ‘an informative session which reinforced knowledge and understanding’. Another attendee added that its ‘a good reminder for experienced social workers to have reflective discussions’.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:

I would like to encourage anyone who supports children and young people in Warwickshire, whether in a professional or voluntary capacity, to sign up to this course. “The course provides individuals with the confidence to encourage children and young people to speak about any issues or concerns. It will also equip them with the tools and information to signpost children and young people to health professionals and other services where appropriate. “This is part of our plan to keep Warwickshire child friendly and a place where children lead happy, healthy and safe lives.”

To book your place or organise a CYP MECC course for your staff, please email Erin York (erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk) or The Learning Partnership team (warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk).

More information about Child Friendly Warwickshire.