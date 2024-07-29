Empower parents to breastfeed in public more freely for World Breastfeeding Week and beyond

A scheme called Warwickshire Welcomes Breastfeeding enables and empowers parents to breastfeed in public more freely, aiming to support parents in their breastfeeding journey and break down barriers.

The pioneering initiative, run by The Warwickshire NHS Infant Feeding Team, encourages businesses and organisations to create a more breastfeeding-friendly environment. By signing up they pledge to provide a welcoming environment where parents can comfortably feed their babies, with friendly and considerate service from the staff.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is supporting the scheme as part of World Breastfeeding Week, an annual awareness campaign running from 1 – 7 August. The theme for 2024 is Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all.

The aim of the awareness week is to celebrate breastfeeding parents in all their diversity, throughout their breastfeeding journeys, while showcasing the ways families, societies, communities and health workers can have the back of every breastfeeding family.

The Warwickshire NHS Infant Feeding Team are also hosting an event in the Maternity Building at George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton on 7 August from 12pm – 3pm to hear from all past, present, and future breastfeeding families and to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2024.

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children & Young People said: "Breastfeeding is made easier when barriers are broken down and everyone steps up to support mothers. During World Breastfeeding Week and beyond, we can all contribute to a more inclusive and supportive community for breastfeeding families.

“We all have a part to play in making Warwickshire a child friendly county, so I would like to urge businesses and community organisations across the county to register for the Warwickshire Welcomes Breastfeeding scheme and pledge to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for breastfeeding families.

“Whatever your breastfeeding goal is, there is also lots help available on our council webpages for anyone in need of advice and support.”

A spokesperson from South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, who run The Warwickshire NHS Infant Feeding Team, added: “Breastfeeding offers significant health and well-being benefits, with research showing long-term positive effects for families. Despite these benefits, the UK has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates globally. Parents often face numerous barriers, including lack of support, conflicting advice, limited exposure to breastfeeding role models, and social isolation.

“The Warwickshire Welcomes Breastfeeding scheme aims to address these challenges by promoting breastfeeding as the biological norm. By supporting parents and building their confidence to breastfeed in public, we can work together to nurture and protect our families and communities.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire is a council initiative committed to working with children and young people, parents and carers, businesses, community groups, and local services. Our goal is to create a safe, stable, and opportunity-rich environment for young people, ensuring they have access to good health, education, and other essential services.

For those seeking additional support, WCC’s Children and Families webpages offer resources on breastfeeding, as well as antenatal and postnatal guidance, community support, and specific services within the county. Breastfeeding help is also available at Children and Family Centres, as well as from various organisations such as the National Breastfeeding Helpline, From Bump to Breastfeeding, and La Leche League.

