Construction of the first homes is underway at a major 1,700 home scheme on the edge of Nuneaton

Construction work begins on the first phase of the new housing development at the Top Farm site in Weddington.

Develop Warwickshire, the joint venture between Vistry, Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG) and Warwickshire County Council, has started work on the first 51 homes at the development which will be known as Milby Meadows at Top Farm in Weddington.

The green light was given to the first phase of homes at Milby Meadows by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council last month on the largest scheme from the joint venture which will create a thriving new community.

The sustainable homes will be built using modern methods of construction, with features including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Infrastructure work to create a northern link road tying together the surrounding developments is also underway. This will provide access to the new 11-16 secondary school at the site, which is currently under construction, will support 900 pupils and looking to be completed by the Department for Education in September 2025.

Outline planning permission for Top Farm was granted in late 2022 and will include both a primary and secondary school, a local centre, extensive public open space and multi-functional green infrastructure, and new roads.

Lambe Construction is now on site completing the initial groundworks.

A planning application has been submitted by Develop Warwickshire for the next stage of the development - which if successful - will enable the next 480 homes, a community park, play areas and public open space to be created.

When completed, the development will feature a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bed properties. It will be a mix of private sale, private rent and affordable – with 25 per cent of homes being affordable housing. Platform Housing Group is the affordable housing partner for the development.

Develop Warwickshire has committed £2.5 billion to create new homes across the county and the development partners joined together to mark the start of work on its biggest scheme.

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director for WPDG, said: “We achieved outline planning permission for this site in November 2022, so to be on site in less than two years is a huge achievement for a scheme of this scale. “We are creating a sustainable community at Milby Meadows, with 1,700 homes, schools, a local centre, parks and public open space. It will give local people access to excellent quality homes and act as a catalyst for economic growth in Nuneaton. “We will be making significant infrastructure improvements in the local area and the first of those are underway as part of this phase of the project. “The strength of Develop Warwickshire is our ability to move quickly, be agile and accelerate the pace of the delivery. That has been evident at Brookmill Meadows in Warton and will be replicated here at Milby Meadows.”

Phil McHugh, Vistry Group’s Managing Director for North West Midlands, said: “I was delighted to meet with our partners at Develop Warwickshire to celebrate the start of work on this 1,700 property development which will deliver much-needed houses that cater for everybody’s needs in this much sought after location. Vistry North West Midlands is proud to partner with both WCC and WPDG and looks forward to delivering our second scheme in the county as part of Develop Warwickshire. “These types of schemes really bring Vistry’s ability to deliver high quality place making at pace. Milby Meadows at Top Farm will provide a great opportunity for anyone looking for a high-quality new home in an inclusive and sustainable community.”