Helping support young carers throughout the summer holidays

With schools breaking up for the summer holidays, many children will be downing tools and looking to six weeks of fun.

For young carers the holidays are also a chance to get some downtime, but it also means that they also have to pick up their caring duties for family members too.

Currently there are 1,500 young people under 18 years and approximately 1,700 18-25 year old Young Adult Carers living in Warwickshire who carry out responsibilities including: dressing younger siblings, cooking, cleaning, helping with homework and providing emotional support to family members due to alcohol or substance misuse or issues concerning mental health.

The summer holidays are a chance for anyone who knows of a young carer to recognise and support them in their caring role. If you know of a young person who provides extra help and support to a family member, then please do signpost them to Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire, www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers

Caring Together Warwickshire offers targeted support to young carer's, including an assessment of need, information and advice, groups and activities, providing one-to-one emotional support, as well as facilitating access to health and wellbeing support.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“As with adults who provide unpaid care, young people may not realise they are carrying out extra duties at home that may impact on their lives. We all need to support our young people not only just in the summer holidays but throughout the year to receive the help and support they need and not wait until there is a crisis. Warwickshire can help to connect young carers with a growing network of support from all our partners.”

For young carers the summer holidays may mean compromising on joining up with friends as their caring duties take precedence. This can mean the young carer is unable to get downtime and so it’s important that friends and family monitor their mental health.

In addition to the support provided by Young Carers Caring Together Warwickshire, the Council is keen to promote platforms including website Kooth.com, which provides a means for young carers to share thoughts and feelings anonymously with mental health experts. The platform offers a daily journal, discussion boards, and helpful articles.

For information and advice, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers

To learn more about Young Carers Warwickshire Caring Together, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk

To understand more about young carers and how to support them, access the Free online Young Carers Aware Training at https://youngcareraware.warwickshire.gov.uk/index.html?lms=none&enable-assessment=true