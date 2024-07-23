Work is underway to apply surface dressing to multiple roads across the county 

Warwickshire County Council’s County Highways team is hard at work applying surface dressing to over 50 miles (87 km) of roads throughout the county. This essential work, which started in May, s...

Warwickshire County Council’s County Highways team is hard at work applying surface dressing to over 50 miles (87 km) of roads throughout the county. This essential work, which started in May, significantly improves road surfaces in both rural and urban areas, extending their lifespan by up to ten years.

To find out where improvements are being made visit: Warwickshire Surface Dressing Information.

Surface dressing is an annual task performed during the warmer, drier months of Spring and Summer. The process is weather dependent and cannot take place if the weather is too hot, or too wet, as a result the programme may need to change at short notice.

Surface dressing offers multiple benefits: it enhances road skid resistance, seals and waterproofs road surfaces, and extends road life, reducing the need for major, intrusive repairs.

Though not suitable for roads with structural issues, surface dressing is a highly cost-effective method that allows the County Highways team to stretch its budget further, treating more roads across Warwickshire.

The process involves spraying a bitumen emulsion (a sticky, tar-like substance) onto a prepared road surface, spreading stone chippings over it, and rolling them to embed into the bitumen. Once surface dressing application is completed, the road is swept after 24 hours, seven days and 28 days.

Some loose stones will remain on the road surface initially. Slow-moving vehicles help embed these stones properly, so it is crucial to drive under 20 mph in these areas and adhere to all onsite speed restrictions to prevent damage to your vehicle and ensure the success of the new road surface.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning, emphasises the importance of this work:

“Surface dressing is vital for maintaining our highways. It prevents potholes, improves skid resistance, and extends road life, preventing more costly repairs. Water is the main culprit for road deterioration, and surface dressing seals and waterproofs the road, helping to prevent damage.

“Respecting speed limits in these areas is crucial to keeping our roads safe and functional. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to keep Warwickshire's roads safe and reliable for everyone!”

For more information about surface dressing and how it benefits our community, visit Warwickshire Surface Dressing Information.

Stay updated on all road and transport information by visiting Warwickshire Roads and Transport.