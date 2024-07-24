Free Autism Training Receives Positive Response

Schools across Warwickshire receive free 'Making Sense of Autism' training.

Schools across Warwickshire are embracing free training designed to improve support for autistic students, fostering a more inclusive school environment with a greater understanding and increased confidence to support pupils with special educational needs.

The cornerstone of this initiative, "Making Sense of Autism," is a comprehensive training module offered by Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with the Autism Education Trust. This training equips educators with crucial knowledge and strategies to better understand and support autistic students. Feedback from participants has been extremely positive, with 93% of delegates rating the training as good or above and expressing increased confidence and competence in their ability to create an inclusive learning environment.

Following the completion of the "Making Sense of Autism" training, staff can further their knowledge through the "Good Autism Practice" module. This advanced training provides practical guidance on processes and tools designed to support autistic pupils in a mainstream school.

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said:

“Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to delivering autism education training for schools has already made a significant impact and the positive feedback from educators underscores the importance and effectiveness of these initiatives.

“By fostering inclusive practices, autism training not only benefits autistic individuals, but it also enhances the overall educational experience for all students, contributing to a more understanding and welcoming school culture that meets the diverse needs of all students, promoting their success and well-being.”

The Autism Education Trust website hosts a wealth of free resources. These resources are designed to support various aspects of autism education, including peer awareness, collaboration with parents, and evaluating educational practices.

For more information about the training programs and to access free resources, please visit Autism Education Trust