Warwickshire Sports Clubs take the lead on sustainability and climate change

People interested in the links between climate change and playing sport in Warwickshire can learn all about them in the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast.

Participants know the disappointment felt when extreme weather events such as floods and heatwaves prevent sport from taking place, but playing organised sport can unfortunately contribute to the effects of climate change too.

Increasingly, local sports clubs are recognising that they can play a role in reducing their emissions, helping to ensure that playing sport, with all the mental and physical health benefits this can bring, remains accessible and sustainable.

Featured in the podcast discussion are Stephen Gardner from Fillongley Cricket Club, whose work to reduce their carbon emissions won a Tackling Climate Change accolade in 2022 at the Grassroots Cricket Awards, and Claudine Pearson from Stratford Boat Club, who have been taking steps to reduce their impact on the waterways and wider environment.

Some of the steps being taken are planting trees and hedgerows, managing the land to reduce the risk of flooding, installing solar panels, reducing the use of chemical products in washing sports equipment, reducing single-use plastic and increasing opportunities for recycling in their buildings. The podcast guests also discuss how they are challenging some traditions like awarding medals, or issuing new kit every year, to reduce their consumption and carbon footprint.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for the Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “What a brilliant discussion! It was so interesting to hear the benefits that these two clubs are seeing from taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment. It’s better for them, for their communities and for their local wildlife. If you are involved in a sports club and don’t know where to start with reducing your carbon emissions, then have a listen to Stephen and Claudine, who have lots of great suggestions and guidance to offer.”

The Sustainable Warwickshire podcast series is for those people living and working in Warwickshire who care about climate change. It features conversations with people from across the county who are taking action to reduce carbon emissions and support biodiversity. It covers subjects such as energy, waste and recycling, transport, infrastructure and the green economy, whilst also giving Warwickshire residents ideas on how to get involved and play their part.

You can find the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast on Spotify or Apple by searching for “Sustainable Warwickshire”. All episodes are also available at: https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com/

For more information on climate change, visit https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk

To sign-up to the Warwickshire County Council climate change and sustainability newsletter, visit: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf