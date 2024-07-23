Inside the inclusive provision supporting children with SEND at Boughton Leigh Junior School

Boughton Leigh Junior School in Rugby showcase their specialist resourced provision, The Launchpad.

With the growing number of Specialist Resourced Provisions throughout Warwickshire, Boughton Leigh Junior School in Rugby offers a look inside The Launchpad, sharing an insight into a typical day and the difference the provision is making to children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The Launchpad Specialist Resourced Provision (SRP) was established six years ago, with funding from Warwickshire County Council, to provide specialist support to pupils struggling to engage in a typical classroom environment. For pupils with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) who can access the curriculum, the setting is able to offer a nurturing learning environment and helps them to develop improved social and communication skills while also supporting their academic progress.

Supporting up to eight children at any time, The Launchpad provides a dedicated space to support pupils’ learning and wellbeing, with sensory areas and equipment creating a sense of calm and a well-equipped outdoor space giving further opportunities to enhance pupils’ development.

Sharing a site with both Boughton Leigh Infant and Junior Schools, The Launchpad allows pupils to remain within a mainstream school setting while receiving the support they need within their local community. Specialist staff deliver a curriculum tailored to the needs of each child and pupils are well-integrated into mainstream school life, being able to return to class when they feel ready, meet their peers for lunch and join wider school trips, sports days and other activities.

Find out more about the provision and get a glimpse into a typical day at The Launchpad in this new film:

Talking about the value of their resourced provision, Specialist Teacher for Boughton Leigh Junior School, Charlotte Campbell, said:

“It’s made a massive difference having the Specialist Resourced Provision at Boughton Leigh. Children with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) who have previously struggled to access the curriculum in a mainstream setting, and in some instances children who have been unable to attend school due to emotional or anxiety-related absence, are now thriving at The Launchpad. The current cohort all attend for five days a week and access a personalised curriculum adapted to suit their needs. We ensure that all children have the option to visit their mainstream classes with support from our specialist staff and provide regular opportunities to ensure children feel part of the whole school community.”

Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said

“In Warwickshire we are committed to ensuring that every child and young person has access to high-quality education and the support needed to achieve their full potential and we believe that Specialist Resourced Provisions (SRP) have a key role to play in delivering this.

“The Launchpad at Boughton Leigh Junior School is a shining example of the type of inclusive provision we are looking to expand across the county, as we continue to work with mainstream settings to provide enhanced opportunities for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Increasing the number of places we can offer in SRPs will give more children and young people the chance to access the specialist support they need while remaining in a familiar environment and within their local community. As well as ensuring the curriculum is accessible through a tailored approach, this provides them with important opportunities to develop their social skills, maintain relationships with their peers and better equip them for a bright and fulfilling future.”

By 2028, Warwickshire County Council aims to increase the number of Specialist Resourced Provision places from the current 176 to over 500 as part of the Delivering Better Value in SEND programme. Schools currently involved in this transformative programme include Oakley Secondary School, Briar Hill Infant School, St John's Primary School, and Shipston Primary School.

You can find a full list of the current resourced provisions in Warwickshire here.

To find out more about SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or like and follow the Local Offer Facebook page.