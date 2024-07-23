From gaming to VR: Coventry and Warwickshire’s creative and immersive tech industry set for supercharge led by The University of Warwick

The University of Warwick has been selected by Innovate UK to lead a new initiative to supercharge creative and immersive technology in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The University of Warwick will lead a range of activities focused on the established and emergent immersive tech industries in the West Midlands. This follows on from Warwick being ranked as the best university for gamers in 2023 and 2024.

Clare Green, Associate Director of Creative Futures at The University of Warwick said:

“We are thrilled to be chosen by Innovate UK to lead as cluster management organisation linked to the Coventry & Warwickshire Launchpad, which will bolster the immersive and creative innovation eco-system in our region and stimulate economic development. “Our University’s renowned research capabilities in computer science, engineering and creative industries as well as our connection with Silicon Spa’s games cluster will be instrumental in the success of this initiative.”

In collaboration with Coventry University, the team will facilitate industry events, meet ups and networking opportunities to connect businesses with researchers and investors across the immersive and creative tech eco-system. It comes as part of the £7.5 million investment in the Immersive and Creative Technologies Launchpad Programme.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The coming together of the region's universities and thriving creative and immersive tech businesses is a collaboration worth celebrating. “The future of the industry is one that this region can be excited about, and with the already established success joining forces with academic institutions, we are well-positioned to lead and shape the next generation of technological advancements."

This two-year project will support immersive and creative businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire, aiding them in developing innovative products and services, generating high-value jobs, enhancing productivity, and driving regional economic growth.

University of Warwick student Chris Haywood, aspiring to work in the sector and currently runs his own creative business, said:

“Where I already have some early-stage experience of CreaTech in my own business, I feel passionately about the sector-agnostic importance of incorporating creative technology across the education space, ultimately modernising the curriculum for a generation who will shape the future. “The immersive tech sector—encompassing augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and gaming – also presents incredible career opportunities and innovative potential for us as students. “By fostering closer collaboration with these dynamic industries, we not only enhance the educational experience but also create significant economic and developmental benefits for our entire community."

More here https://warwickinnovationdistrict.com/creative-futures/