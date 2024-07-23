Warwickshire Early Help team celebrates excellence in practice

Warwickshire County Council’s Early Help team hosted a celebration event on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, to recognise and honour the excellent practices demonstrated by early help partners worki...

Warwickshire County Council’s Early Help team hosted a celebration event on Wednesday, 3 July 2024, to recognise and honour the excellent practices demonstrated by early help partners working in education, local communities, and health organisations. With over 40 attendees, the event was well supported and provided an excellent opportunity for partners to continue building working relationships while celebrating and reflecting on their achievements.

Joy Wood, the Early Help and Targeted Support team leader, opened the event with an inspiring message about how small changes can make a big difference. She shared a poignant story about a boy rescuing starfish on the beach. Despite being told there were too many starfish to save, the boy realised that saving even one starfish mattered. Joy used this illustration to highlight the importance of each practitioner's work, emphasising that making a difference, one young person at a time, is invaluable.

Cllr Sue Markham, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: "Events like these are vital in celebrating the tireless efforts of our Early Help partners. Each story shared and every award given is a testament to the profound difference we can make in the lives of young people and families. Our collaborative efforts ensure that we continue to innovate and support those in need, making Warwickshire a stronger, more inclusive community.”

The event featured nominations across five categories, with over 40 professionals recognised for their exceptional contributions:

Outstanding Multi-Agency Working in Early Help

Outstanding Practice in Child-Centred Working in Early Help

Outstanding Practice in Early Help

Outstanding Practice in Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion

Outstanding Practice in Engaging Fathers in Early Help

Following the nominations, Johanna Cooper, Collaborative and Proactive Solutions (CPS) Lead and Targeted Support Officer, delivered an engaging presentation on the CPS model. Johanna explained the model’s premise, emphasising that "children do well because they can and children don't do well because they can't."

The event was a heartwarming session, recognising the significant impact our multi-disciplinary partners have by supporting our communities and developing new initiatives to assist families with diverse needs. It also provides an opportunity for partners to work together.

To learn more about Warwickshire's Early Help offer for young people and families needing extra support, please visit the Early Help in Warwickshire webpage.