Addiction support across Warwickshire set to improve following Cabinet decision

Warwickshire County Council’s has strengthened its commitment to ensuring that residents across Warwickshire have access to high-quality support to help them overcome addiction.

At the Cabinet meeting on Thursday 16 July, it was decided to recommission the Council’s drug and alcohol services which are currently available to residents across Warwickshire.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said: "We are committed to providing Warwickshire residents with the best possible support to recover from drug and alcohol dependence. This recommissioning will allow us to ensure our services are effective, meet the needs of our communities, and deliver the very best value for money."

The recommissioning of services will focus on several key areas:

Accessibility: Ensuring services are readily available across the county and welcoming to all communities.

Quality of care: Delivering effective treatment and support for those struggling with addiction, with a focus on complex needs.

Health and wellbeing: Promoting recovery and supporting individuals into sustainable employment, education, and training.

Partnership working: Collaborating with other services to safeguard children and young people, reduce drug-related crime, and monitor service effectiveness.

The Council has already engaged with a variety of stakeholders, including service users, service providers, referral professionals and the general public. Additionally, it has carried out service reviews, and needs assessments, which will be used along with the user engagement to inform the development of the future drug and alcohol service provision.

The Council is firmly committed to a competitive tender process to ensure best value for money and return on investment in terms of positive health outcomes for service users.

The full Cabinet report can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s37629/Drug%20and%20Alcohol%20services%20-%20Approval%20to%20Tender.pdf

More information about drugs and alcohol services in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/alcohol