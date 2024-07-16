Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 16 July 2024

Find out what was discussed at the WCC Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 16 July.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s proposals for a new way of working, the county’s children and young people, its natural habitat and the Council’s financial position were all the focus of discussion at today’s meeting of Cabinet.

A new operating model for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service was approved, following a review and public consultation on how they currently use their resources. The new model will offer a number of improvements, including increasing the number of guaranteed fire appliances available during both day and night and improving average response times across the county.

Children took centre stage with funding for 2,000 more school places, an updated code which sets in place a policy for working with schools and parents to reduce unauthorised absences and the revised framework around the emergency placement of children and young people being subjects of discussion.

Healthier lives, particularly for young people, was the subject of two reports. One approved high quality respite breaks for children and young people with disabilities while a second approved a move to tender for the contract to support people with addictions through a drug and alcohol service, with one of the three services providing bespoke support for under 25-year-olds.

Charges around obstructions on the highways were brought into line with national averages as Cabinet approved a report on fees for licences for the use of highways with the additional proceeds to be reinvested into the county’s transport infrastructure.

Finally, Warwickshire’s biodiversity and natural habitats were boosted with the decision to adopt a Local Nature Capital Investment Strategy, a move which aligns Warwickshire with other partners, increasing the potential for attracting vital funding to help finance essential work to fight the effects of climate change and flooding and reduce carbon emissions.

The Council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy was the subject of discussion as Cabinet reflected how the current year’s (2024/25) financial position looks compared to the planned budget and saw that the Council’s position is relatively strong as preparation for the 2025/26 refresh begins to take shape.

Cabinet also discussed plans it would share with Government to evidence greater productivity and efficiency, a requirement of local authorities for forthcoming financial settlements. Pension planning was also considered with Cabinet considering Government’s request for a plan to show how efficiencies could be made in Warwickshire's investments.

A new procurement framework bringing savings in time and money on procuring the service of short-term contractors was also agreed. The move not only enables the county to make savings but, through sharing the framework with partners, creates opportunities for wider savings among local public sector agencies.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “The work we are doing ensures that Warwickshire continues to be the best it can be. We are making wise investments to bolster community safety, enhance our children’s education and support the wellbeing of our residents. Our commitment to creating a healthier, safer and more sustainable environment reflects our continued dedication to the people of Warwickshire.”

All the papers from this meeting and the livestream can be viewed here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=146&MId=3847&Ver=4