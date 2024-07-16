Children invited to get involved in ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge at Warwickshire Libraries

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Warwickshire Libraries to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge...

A popular annual activity in the library calendar, the Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to borrow and read six books of their choice, which can include eBook and eAudio formats, over the course of the summer holidays.

To get involved, children can sign up now through their local library to receive a collector’s poster and track their progress towards their chosen reading goal. All children who successfully complete the challenge are presented with a certificate and medal.

In addition to the reading challenge, Warwickshire libraries are hosting free weekly Marvellous Maker themed activities throughout the summer, including interactive ‘Myths and Masks’ storytelling sessions with Pyn Stockman, and more music and craft activities.

Visit the Warwickshire Libraries Eventbrite webpage for more information, as well as the Events for Children and Find a Library webpages to discover which activities and services are available for your family to enjoy this summer.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic national initiative that is being hosted by Warwickshire libraries this summer, creating opportunities throughout the county for children to explore new reading material, develop their creative skills, and discover new interests throughout the holidays. “Warwickshire libraries are also friends of Child Friendly Warwickshire, and prioritise the safety, happiness, and overall well-being of Warwickshire’s children and young people. Our libraries team endeavour to provide welcoming spaces for everyone and which equip the children in our county with the right skills they need in order to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives”.

The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for their return to school. With the help of local libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children.

In 2023, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 685,821 children and families across the UK, with 635,115 children taking part through their local library service. The Challenge also drove 133,697 new children’s library memberships which is 42% higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.

The challenge will run from Saturday 6 July until Saturday 1 September 2024. For full details about participating Warwickshire libraries, opening times and safety information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, you can follow them on Facebook and X (previously Twitter), sign-up to the weekly newsletter, or read the Warwickshire Libraries blog.