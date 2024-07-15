Warwickshire businesses can access free support to reduce their energy costs and footprint

Warwickshire businesses can kickstart their sustainability journey and benefit from free access to ZELLAR, helping to reduce their carbon emissions and energy bills.

ZELLAR is an online sustainability platform that enables businesses to calculate and understand their carbon emissions and then build an achievable plan to reduce them, based on business size.

Warwickshire County Council has 100 licenses to provide local businesses with free access to ZELLAR for 12 months. The recent webinar provided details about ZELLAR and the benefits to local businesses in reducing their bills and their carbon footprint.

The webinar is available to watch here > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RJCW8cEwcs

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We’re pleased we can offer the ZELLAR tool to local businesses, helping them to not only reduce their bills but also take climate action. We want to empower Warwickshire businesses to embrace energy efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities.”

The Zellar platform analyses business data to create SMART behavioural and operational recommendations that drive sustained action, cost savings and tangible climate impact. Businesses can access their free 1-year Zellar license by signing up to the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service.

To find out more, please visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wbeas

The first 100 eligible businesses to sign up will be granted one year fully subsidised access to ZELLAR worth £299. After the first twelve months businesses can choose whether to continue their subscription.