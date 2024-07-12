Warwickshire County Council remembers victims of honour-based abuse for National Day of Remembrance

Warwickshire County Council and its partners, including Warwickshire Police, will lead the county in remembrance of victims of honour-based abuse, which includes forced marriage and Female Genital Mutilation.

Sunday 14th July is a poignant date as it marks the murder of 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed. Shafilea was murdered by her parents because she refused a forced marriage. Honour based abuse does not discriminate and can affect anyone regardless of sexuality, gender, age or faith.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “There is support for anyone who needs it and you will be listened to by experts who can help you. Working with our partners, we can signpost to the most relevant organisations who will safeguard both you and any dependents you may have. There is help available for you and please remember You Are Not Alone.”

Honour based abuse can be anything from forced marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to ‘honour’ based killings. Some of the common signs are:

School truancy, or not being allowed to work

Low motivation when at work or school

Lack of engagement extracurricular, or social, activities

Self-harm

Mental health concerns, such as depression

Reports of domestic abuse at home

Missing young people reported in the family in the past

A family history of forced marriage or FGM

Parents announcing they will be taking a child out of the country for a prolonged period

Detective Chief Insp Helen Waite from Warwickshire Police said: “Honour based abuse can take many forms. The bottom line is that no matter what form it takes it breaches the human rights of victims. Victims are often some of the most vulnerable people in society who may not feel able to speak out. We all have a responsibility to give these victims a voice and report any concerns we have.”

For help go to Talk2Someone - www.talk2someone.org.uk/ click on the box ‘Harmful Practices’

In addition to the local support available, the following regional and national helplines can also provide help and advice to Warwickshire residents.

If you or someone you know is, or is at risk of becoming, a victim of Honour Based Abuse or Forced Marriage who wants to report an incident, contact Warwickshire Police on 101. In an emergency call 999.