Children’s Residential Support Worker - Centauri Care

Children’s Residential Support Worker

Are you a positive role model looking for an exciting, new career opportunity providing invaluable support to children and young people?

Are you caring and resilient?

Job details

Salary

£18,473

Hours: 26 hours per week (one on two off shift pattern) weekday shift 2pm-10pm weekend 10am-10pm

Job type

Part-time

Permanent

Full Job Description:

Children’s Residential Support Worker based in a 3 bed Children's SEMH Home.

Centauri Care are looking for resilient candidates with a ‘can-do’ approach who have a desire and willingness to learn, are a team player and above all want to support our young people to have fun, learn, stay safe and thrive in the home and the community. As a Support Worker in a residential home, you will ensure the protection and safeguarding of the young people in our care, and demonstrate the value of education, care and development to achieve better outcomes. As a member of staff, you must adhere to a strict code of conduct regarding your behaviour at all times.

For this role, we require a commitment to working a shift pattern, with flexibility Monday-Sunday. There will be a need to complete sleep-in duties. If you have commitments that will influence your availability, please advise in the application form.

The Journey - This isn't just a job, it's a career:

You will be supported by Centauri Care to get the training and qualifications needed for you to carry out your role, including initial training course to cover subjects such as Safeguarding, Health and Safety, First Aid and other essential training.

Once in the home, you will commence ‘shadow shifts’ initially and will receive support from your supervisor and the team around you with learning the ropes, the homes routines and of course - our young people and their individual needs! During your career with Centauri Care, you will receive further support with your continuous professional development in the form of:

Regular supervisions, appraisals and mentoring within the home

Additional training opportunities and refresher training

On-going in house help and support to ensure you achieve your QCF Level 3 Residential Childcare qualification within 2 years

We offer a competitive salary and bonus scheme with training and development support for career progression across the organisation.

Company Description

Centauri Care is an independent children's care provider run by a friendly team. Our care home has been fully re-constructed and renovated throughout and will offer a comfortable, welcoming, homely working environment for the successful candidate. Our key objective is to make sincere and positive changes to young people and children's lives who come from challenging backgrounds, and we seek the very best individuals to be part of this influential journey.

We value and are committed towards equality and diversity within our company and aim to ensure our staff reflect the diversity of the children and young people within our care. To support our commitment towards this, we welcome applications from all ethnic backgrounds. Safeguarding of children and young people in our care is of the highest importance. Our recruitment and vetting process aims to create a safe environment for all children, young people and staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

General Duties

As a support worker in a residential children's home your main duties and requirements would include:

Promoting, safeguarding and protecting the welfare of our young people

Establishing and maintaining positive and trusting relationships with our young people

Encouraging the development of individual interests of our young people

To support children and young people with their daily routines, which will include setting up communication strategies and planned activities and programmes, which will be on and off site.

Ensure children and young people are supported to be as independent as possible

Support with living skills such as meal preparation, laundry and shopping

To ensure all children and young people’s health care needs are met

A desire to learn, we provide full training for you to achieve a Childcare Diploma level 3

Experience of supporting young people who may be vulnerable is desired but not essential

What do we need from you?

Understanding and commitment to the role - including some weekends and bank holidays

Undertake sleep-in duties as part of a flexible rota

Participating in activities and ensuring we provide young people with a place they feel loved and at home

Be capable of working on your own initiative

Ability to prioritise and organise day-to-day workload

Have good inter-personal skills and be a positive team player

Able to produce written reports on the progress of young people and work to high standard

A desire to engage, motivate and encourage the young people in our homes

Good time keeping

To make secure the building on leaving the site

Working Hours and Environment

Hours of work are an average of 37.5 hours per week, working a shift-rota pattern. You are required to work any day of the week based on the rota pattern. This includes sleep-ins (staff bedroom and separate shower room facilities provided). You must be within commuting distance of Nuneaton.

What We Can Offer you

Aside from the fulfilling aspect of helping to support young people reach positive outcomes, there are other benefits to this role. The work undertaken by our dedicated teams are invaluable to us, Centauri Care employees also have access to the following benefits:

Competitive salary up to £27,240 (depending on experience and qualifications, inc. sleep-ins)

3% Employer Pension contribution

Sleep in allowance

28 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays with increases with length of service (up to 33 days after 5 years’ service) and ability to purchase additional annual leave

Regular salary reviews

Professional training & development opportunities

Comprehensive induction programme

Therapeutic training & consultation for all staff

Performance related bonus for achieving Ofsted ratings

Open minded, supportive management team

Progression and growth opportunities

Cycle to Work Scheme – A cost-effective solution to getting new cycling equipment

Subsidised days out and activities with our young people

Opportunity to be part of creating a new residential care home.

Wonderful working environment

Additional Pay:

Loyalty bonus

Performance bonus

Benefits:

Free Meals on shift

Wellbeing Support

Free DBS check

Schedule

Working within a staff rota on a 1 on 2 off pattern

26 hours per week

Licence/Certification:

Ideally qualified in level 3/4 of Residential Childcare or willing to complete it within 2 years

Full Driving Licence preferred

Work authorisation:

Must be 21 years of age or over

United Kingdom (preferred)

Please note:

All successful candidates will be subject to a vetting process in line with safer recruitment requirements. This includes right to work checks, Enhanced DBS Check for Children and Adults workforce (Centauri Care will cover the cost of this check) and satisfactory reference checks in line with safer recruitment requirements.

Ofsted regulations outline that support workers working with children and young people must be 3 years older than the oldest young person within the home e.g., if a young person in the home was turning 18, you would need to be 22 at a minimum.

We are not able to support visa sponsorship applications.

To apply:

Please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you are interested in this position to:

recruitment@centauricare.com