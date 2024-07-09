Close to 93,000 miles travelled by Warwickshire cyclists in May

Almost 500 Cyclists across Warwickshire came out for Bike Month 2024 in May and collectively cycled 92, 931 miles across the month..

As part of its partnership with the Love to Ride cycling app, Warwickshire County Council encouraged residents to take part in the Bike Month Challenge during the month of May. Residents rose to the challenge, getting on their bikes which resulted in:

499 riders in Warwickshire.

37 individual workplaces taking part.

6257 trips made by bike, of which 35% were for a specific purpose like shopping, commuting to work or errands, rather than for exercise reasons

92, 931 miles ridden by bike, which is over 4 times around the circumference of the planet.

Love to Ride forms part of the Council’s commitment to encouraging residents to make the switch to active travel as extensive evidence shows that replacing short car journeys with cycling helps to improve mental and physical health, as well as delivering wide-reaching benefits to the environment.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge both for the individual and for our wider environment.

“For many of us, it might seem difficult, and perhaps daunting, to know where to start as travelling by car, even for short journeys, has become so engrained in our daily lives.

“We are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling and we hope that this partnership with Love to Ride will continue to offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to get on their bikes too.”

Cycle September is only 6 weeks away, start your cycling adventures with Love to Ride today: https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

For the County’s novice or nervous cyclists who want to get back into cycling, the Warwickshire Cycle Buddy Scheme – funded through the Green Shoots Community Climate Change Fund – can help. Find out more: https://warwickshirecyclebuddies.co.uk/

For more information about how Warwickshire is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf